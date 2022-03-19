A Comprehensive Privacy Law May Be Heading for Massachusetts, And Businesses Should Prepare

This post was originally published on the MassTLC Blog.
Get ready: there’s a good chance that comprehensive data privacy legislation is coming to the Commonwealth. If your business is not already compliant with the European Union’s or UK’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), or the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), then you might have some work to do.
Proposals for general data protection legislation are not new to Massachusetts; but, following global and national trends, the current iteration being entertained at the State House (sponsored by the Joint Committee on Advanced Information Technology, the Internet and Cybersecurity) has momentum and a good chance of making it to a floor vote, at least as of this writing.
