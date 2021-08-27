A Chinese university seems to be making a list of LGBT+ students. No one knows what it will do with the information.
Jiayun Feng reports:
A leaked document that has been doing the rounds on the Chinese internet reveals that Shanghai University (SHU), one of the key institutions of higher learning in Shanghai, is ordering its schools and colleges to report students who identify as LGBT+ or sexual minorities.
The school is targeting anyone who is “non-heterosexual” (非异性恋者 fēiyìxìngliànzhě), and “LGBT rainbow groups” (彩虹族群 cǎihóngzúqún), which it said include:
- Lesbians (女同性恋者 nǚtóngxìngliànzhě)
- Gays (男同性恋者 nántóngxìngliànzhě)
- Bisexuals (双性向者 shuāngxìngxiàngzhě)
- Transgender (跨性别者 kuàxìngbiézhě)
