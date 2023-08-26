A Brazilian phone spyware was hacked and victims’ devices ‘deleted’ from server

 August 26, 2023  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Non-U.S., Surveillance

Zack Whittaker reports:

Portuguese-language spyware called WebDetetive has been used to compromise more than 76,000 Android phones in recent years across South America, largely in Brazil. WebDetetive is also the latest phone spyware company in recent months to have been hacked.

In an undated note seen by TechCrunch, the unnamed hackers described how they found and exploited several security vulnerabilities that allowed them to compromise WebDetetive’s servers and access to its user databases. By exploiting other flaws in the spyware maker’s web dashboard — used by abusers to access the stolen phone data of their victims — the hackers said they enumerated and downloaded every dashboard record, including every customer’s email address.

Read more at TechCrunch.

