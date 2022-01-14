A bill to ban geofence and keyword search warrants in New York gains traction

Jan 142022
January 14, 2022 Laws, Surveillance, U.S.
Zack Whittaker reports:
A New York bill that would ban state law enforcement from obtaining residents’ private user data from tech giants through the use of controversial search warrants will get another chance, two years after it was first introduced.
The Reverse Location Search Prohibition Act was reintroduced to the New York Assembly and Senate last year by a group of Democratic lawmakers after the bill previously failed to pass. Last week, the bill was referred to committee, the first major hurdle before it can be considered for a floor vote.
Read more at TechCrunch.