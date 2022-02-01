A 19-year-old built a flight-tracking Twitter bot. Elon Musk tried to pay him to stop.

Remember how we all muttered years ago that eventually, people would have to pay for privacy? Well, a teenager’s ability to track Elon Musk’s flights and to post them on Twitter has resulted in Musk offering 19 year-old Jack Sweeney money to take the flight-tracking bot down.

So how much is this piece of Musk’s privacy or security worth to him?

He offered Sweeney $5,000.00

The teen countered with a request for $50,000.

Read more about this matter at Protocol. So far, there has been no announcement of any agreement.

 

