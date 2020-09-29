71% Of Healthcare Medical Apps Have A Serious Vulnerability; 91% Fail Crypto Tests

Sudipto Ghosh writes:

There has been a colossal rise of medical apps in the last 12 months or so. Today, mobile users rely on medical apps on their iOS and Androids devices to track and manage their health, fitness and medical history. The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a huge impetus to the global mobile healthcare market in 2020, enabling app developers, app owners and healthcare providers with a huge opportunity to stay connected with the end-users — the patients and fitness enthusiasts. But, like all mobile applications, medical apps face serious threats from cyber criminals and data hackers who target devices / users in the telehealth, medical device, health commerce, and COVID-tracking segments. Data theft groups are targeting Patient-generated health data (PGHD) with code injections / SQL injections, errors and cross-site scripting. Social engineering and corporate hacking through ransomware viruses during this vulnerable lockdown period is also on the rise.