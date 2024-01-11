71% of drivers consider buying older cars due to data privacy concerns

Security reports:
Data privacy within the automotive industry was analyzed in a recent report by Kaspersky. According to the report, 72% of drivers are uncomfortable with the idea of automakers sharing their data with third parties. Eighty-seven percent of survey participants said automakers should be required to delete their data upon request, and 28% said they have some idea what kind of data their car collects.
Seventy-one percent of drivers even said they would consider buying an older car or one with less technology, in order to protect their privacy and security. More than three-quarters of drivers expressed concern when presented with research findings showing that zero out of 25 researched car brands met the minimum security criteria.
