55 Civil Rights Groups Demand DOJ, NY Investigate AI Audio Surveillance In Prisons, Jails

StopSpying.org issued a press release yesterday that begins:
(NEW YORK, NY, 2/10/2022) – Today, 55 civil rights groups and public defender offices, led by the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project (S.T.O.P.), a New York-based anti-surveillance group, and Worth Rises, a non-profit advocacy organization dedicated to dismantling the prison industry and ending the exploitation of those it touches, demanded that the U.S. Department of Justice and New York regulators investigate artificial intelligence audio surveillance in prisons and jails. The letters to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, and New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang follow reporting of extensive federal funding for unproven, invasive, and potentially discriminatory AI surveillance.
Advocates cite recent reporting from Vice that prison and jail telecom vendors illegally recorded privileged attorney-client calls and from the Thomson Reuters Foundation that the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Program awarded $700,000 to just one Suffolk County, NY to install phone call transcription and search technology.
Read more at StopSpying.org.
h/t, Joe Cadillic