4th grader suspended for having a BB gun in his bedroom during virtual learning

On September 19, I posted a link to a model opt-out letter provided by the Rutherford Institute for parents to use to preserve their child’s and their family’s privacy rights during virtual learning. Now Gisela Crespo reports another situation that makes such discussions and letters necessary:

A 9-year-old Louisiana student was suspended after a teacher reported seeing a gun in the boy’s bedroom during a virtual class.

The attorney representing the child’s family said it was a BB gun and the school went too far — applying its on-campus weapons policy without considering the privacy of the child and his family. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Friday his office is investigating.

