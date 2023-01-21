24-year-old online abuser may have blackmailed over 100 girls

Here’s another news story to share with your kids as a reminder and warning — or to serve as a reminder to yourself if you are an adult who has ever been tempted to provide nude photos of yourself to others online.

DutchNews reports:

A 24-year-old man from Etten-Leur, arrested in October last year on suspicion of the online abuse of over a hundred underage girls, appeared in court in a pro forma hearing on Thursday as local police drafted in reinforcements to investigate ‘the biggest online abuse case ever’. Police were alerted to the case when a girl, who was 15 at the time, told them she was being blackmailed into sending naked photos of herself to the perpetrator.

Read more at DutchNews.nl.

