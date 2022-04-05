23 Different Types Of Violent Extremists And Counting, Will You Be Classified As One?

Apr 052022
 
 April 5, 2022  Posted by  Misc, Surveillance

Joe Cadillic writes:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) wants Americans to believe since 2011, when the word “extremists” was just starting to take root in the public’s consciousness, there has been an explosion of violent extremism.

Has there been, or is more behavior just being called “extremist” so that government can surveill and compile more data on us?

Read Joe’s post about “violent extremists” and then tell me this:

  1. Do you think violent extremism is on the rise?  If yes, what are you basing that on?
  2. Do you think this is a privacy issue, a civil liberties issue, both, or neither?  Why?

 

