2022 DSIR Report Deeper Dive: The Expanding Landscape of State Data Privacy Law

Sep 072022
Elise Elam, David Potter, and Vaughn Stupart of BakerHostetler write:
BakerHostetler’s Data Security Incident Response Report is a one-of-a-kind resource that leverages aggregated data from security incidents. Our Digital Risk Advisory and Cybersecurity team has shared insights from attorneys across the firm’s Digital Assets and Data Management Practice Group who work with clients on complex privacy and data protection matters. This article takes a closer look at recent updates to the privacy law compliance landscape in the United States.
Read more on Data Counsel.