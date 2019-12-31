2019: Facial Recognition And Corporate Surveillance Become Commonplace

Dec 312019
December 31, 2019 Surveillance, U.S.
Joe Cadillic wraps up the year:
2019 will go down as the year facial recognition and corporate surveillance became commonplace.
I wrote approximately thirty-three different facial recognition stories last year and the majority of them dealt with facial recognition surveillance of the public.
From Walgreen’s, Nestle, and Coors using Iris-tracking cameras to Home Depot and Lowe’s using facial recognition cameras to secretly identify millions of customers, the number of ways corporations monitor the public is staggering.
Read more on MassPrivateI.