1st Circuit Upholds Border Searches of Phones and Laptops

Feb 112021
 
 February 11, 2021

Thomas Harrison reports:

Border agents can turn on a U.S. citizen’s laptop, phone or other digital device, scroll through the data and then confiscate it for weeks even if they don’t have any reason to suspect that the owner is guilty of a crime, the First Circuit ruled Wednesday.

“Given the volume of travelers passing through our nation’s borders, warrantless electronic device searches are essential to … adequately protect the border,” the Boston-based court said in a 29-page decision.

Read more on Courthouse News.

