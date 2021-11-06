10 Privacy Settings Every Amazon User Should Enable Right Now

Nov 062021
 
 November 6, 2021  Posted by  Business, Featured News

Pranay Parab writes:

Amazon is so deeply entrenched in our lives that we all have a ton of info connected with the company. Even if you somehow haven’t directly used Amazon for shopping, you probably have used a Kindle, an Echo, or simply asked Alexa a question or two.

If you’ve had a brush with Amazon anywhere, you should take a look at your account to check if your privacy settings are in order…and there are quite a few preferences that you should tweak for better privacy, or simply for a better user experience.

Read more on Lifehacker.

h/t, beSpacific

